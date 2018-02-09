 Richardson Community Mourns Loss of Police Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Richardson Community Mourns Loss of Police Officer

By NBC 5

17 PHOTOS

Friday, Feb 9, 2018

David Sherrard was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call at a apartment complex. Another man was also shot and died later. The suspect is being held on a capital murder charge.
More Photo Galleries
In Pictures: The World's Largest Bagel and Lox Sandwich
Olympic Park Food in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices