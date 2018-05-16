 Grapevine British Emporium Pumped for Royal Wedding - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine British Emporium Pumped for Royal Wedding

By Courtney Gilmore

47 minutes ago

The British Emporium in Grapevine is known for selling all things U.K., and now, they're getting ready for the royal big day! The emporium, located at 140 N Main Street, is hosting a watch party Saturday morning for the royal wedding.
