Decision 2024

Dallas County extends early voting hours next week due to high turnout

This decision only applies to locations able to deal with the added hours

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Early Voting
NBC 5 News

Early Voting -- What to Know

Due to long lines and trouble earlier in the week, the Dallas County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a plan on Friday afternoon to extend early voting hours next week.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Voting hours were to change next week to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. anyway, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, early voting centers in Dallas County will stay open two hours longer until 9 p.m.

The law required a five-day notice to change the schedule, so Wednesday was the earliest day that county commissioners could offer extended hours.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This decision was made after voters complained about wait times and problems earlier in the week with electronic poll books. Garcia said county commissioners wanted to make sure they were giving people adequate time to vote.

"We know that it's an important election, we're seeing really high turnout," said Heider Garcia, Dallas County Elections Administrator. "Commissioners are clear that there's nothing more important than giving voters the opportunity to vote and they wanted to do it this way so that more people can find an opportunity to go vote."

NEW DALLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING HOURS

  • Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon until 6 p.m.
  • Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 - 29, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Dallas County
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us