Dallas County extends early voting hours next week due to high turnout

Due to long lines and trouble earlier in the week, the Dallas County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a plan on Friday afternoon to extend early voting hours next week.

Voting hours were to change next week to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. anyway, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, early voting centers in Dallas County will stay open two hours longer until 9 p.m.

The law required a five-day notice to change the schedule, so Wednesday was the earliest day that county commissioners could offer extended hours.

This decision was made after voters complained about wait times and problems earlier in the week with electronic poll books. Garcia said county commissioners wanted to make sure they were giving people adequate time to vote.

"We know that it's an important election, we're seeing really high turnout," said Heider Garcia, Dallas County Elections Administrator. "Commissioners are clear that there's nothing more important than giving voters the opportunity to vote and they wanted to do it this way so that more people can find an opportunity to go vote."

NEW DALLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING HOURS