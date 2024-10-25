Dallas County extends early voting hours next week due to high turnout

Early Voting -- What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find key dates, how to check your voter status, how to find out where and when you can vote early and on Election Day, and what you'll need to bring with you to the polls.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You'll be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Where can I vote early? Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. Click here for early voting hours and locations for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.
- How many people have voted early? A record number of people voted early on Monday, the first day of early voting. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and to compare them to previous years.
- Who is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline is coming up. Everything you need to know is here.
Due to long lines and trouble earlier in the week, the Dallas County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a plan on Friday afternoon to extend early voting hours next week.
Voting hours were to change next week to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. anyway, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, early voting centers in Dallas County will stay open two hours longer until 9 p.m.
The law required a five-day notice to change the schedule, so Wednesday was the earliest day that county commissioners could offer extended hours.
This decision was made after voters complained about wait times and problems earlier in the week with electronic poll books. Garcia said county commissioners wanted to make sure they were giving people adequate time to vote.
"We know that it's an important election, we're seeing really high turnout," said Heider Garcia, Dallas County Elections Administrator. "Commissioners are clear that there's nothing more important than giving voters the opportunity to vote and they wanted to do it this way so that more people can find an opportunity to go vote."
NEW DALLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING HOURS
- Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon until 6 p.m.
- Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 - 29, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.