Dedicated poll and election workers power through lengthy early vote period

Election workers across North Texas continue to help voters vote early. It's a key part of a lengthy process that will reach well past Election Day.

According to Donald Palmer, vice chair of the Election Assistance Commission, more than a million Americans will volunteer or work as poll workers nationwide this election.

“This is a bipartisan process. Both poll workers and observers of the process of both political parties. There may be questions of 'Did we count all the ballots? Did we make sure everything was accounted for at the polling place," said Palmer.

Appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2019, Palmer told NBC 5 on Tuesday that he expects this election to be fair and transparent like others he's worked on. Thousands of people from both parties will participate through election judges, poll workers, and watchers.

“There’s a chain of custody that takes place. Both parties are going to have observers, plus poll workers, on the ground. So they’re going to ask these questions if something has arisen that doesn’t make sense, and they’ll get that reconciled before final certification," said Palmer.

Election administrators in North Texas worked through some equipment hiccups, misunderstandings, and delays this past week but generally kept the election free from problems and major disputes.

They told us before early voting, they were prepared for early voting.

"‘I think we’re going into this feeling like we’re ready for the election," said Bruce Sherbet, Collin County Election Administrator before early voting.

“We’ve been ready for early voting since September 19. The ballots have been mailed out. The ballots are coming back. Poll workers have been trained and are ready for early voting," said Heider Garcia, Dallas County Election Administrator.

Commissioner Palmer told NBC 5 that the process won't end on election day but when the official results are certified after the canvass. Texas has nearly two weeks of audits and checks before the local results are officially certified.