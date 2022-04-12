Join NBC 5 and the Kimbell Art Museum at the Family Festival on Sunday, April 24, from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Don’t miss this family event which features live performances, family activities, complementary ice cream and more. Admission for The Language of Beauty in African Art will be waived all day.

The Family Festival will feature many events highlighting amazing art from across Africa. The festival will also feature performances by Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance and Toni Simmons, a storyteller based out of Houston. The festival will provide entertainment for all ages with features such as art making, gallery explorations and more.

For more information on how to attend this FREE event, please click here. More information on Kimbell Art Museum Family Festival and the Kimbell Art Museum can be found here.

Kimbell Art Museum Family Festival

Sunday, April 24

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Piano Pavilion

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

Admission is Free (No Registration Required)

Parking is Free

Click HERE for more information