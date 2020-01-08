Severe Storms Possible Friday

A strong storm system approaching the area will bring gusty winds and rain to North Texas in the coming days. As the cold front associated with this storm moves through Friday, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Environmental conditions will be favorable for all types of severe weather. Large hail and winds over 60 mph will be the primary threats. If thunderstorms develop ahead of the leading edge of the cold front an isolated tornado would be possible.

Heavy rain will also fall Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be around 1-2 inches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but could be as high as 2-3 inches in areas northeast of Dallas. Localized flooding in low lying areas will be possible.

In the wake of the storms Friday, a few light showers or drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. As cold air filters in, counties that border the Red River may see a few snowflakes. No accumulations or travel problems are expected.

The rest of the weekend will be dry.