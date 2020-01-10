One Person Dead After Car Flips Into Creek

One person is dead after the car they were riding in ran off the road and landed upside down in a creek.

This happened Friday night in the 1500 block of Pentagon Parkway in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were two people inside the car when the driver lost control, ran off the road and the car landed upside down in the Fivemile Creek.

Both people were taken to a nearby hospital where one later died. The second is said to be in stable condition.

At this time, it's unclear if the driver or the passenger died.