Texas Governor Places Storm Response Teams on Standby

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has placed numerous resources on standby as the chance for strong storms could move across the eastern part of Texas on Friday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, additional law enforcement and volunteer organizations on standby across the region.

"As severe weather approaches the state of Texas, resources have been placed on standby to assist local officials in the event they are needed," said Governor Abbott. "All residents should heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts. I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm's path and all of Texas' first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm."

The state agencies involved in the emergency response effort include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service - Task Force One and Two, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Public Utility Commission, and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

A press release from the Governor's office advises Texans to follow these safety tips.

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas - never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don't Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

For additional safety tips related to thunderstorms and flooding, read more: http://www.tdem.texas.gov

Storms are expected to begin developing after the noon hour and continue developing through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. DFW will have a chance to see two rounds of storms.

Weather Links