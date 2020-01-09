Southwest, American Issue Travel Warnings Ahead of Friday’s Storms

Both Southwest and American Airlines are issuing travel warnings ahead of storms expected to arrive Friday.

NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said Thursday that storms predicted Friday could bring tornadoes, large hail, flooding and high winds through North Texas. The severe storm threat continues east into southern states. Winter Storm Isaiah is expected to bring snow and ice to parts of the Plains, Great Lakes and New England on Saturday.

Fort Worth-based American said people traveling to, from or through Dallas-Fort Worth International on Friday or Saturday may be eligible to make a one-time change to their ticket for free. Details from AA are here.

Dallas-based Southwest said due to the forecasts in several cities they, too, are allowing passengers to rebook their flights without an additional charge. Southwest is allowing customers traveling through Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa on Friday to rebook. They're extending the same offer tpo those traveling through Chicago, Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Wichita on Saturday. Details from Southwest are here.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.