North Texas School Districts Prepare for Severe Weather

A strong line of storms headed for North Texas Friday afternoon could affect the drive home and picking up students from school.
NBC 5 Weather Experts say the most active period could be between 3 and 10 p.m. There is a possibility for There's a Flash Flood Watch in effect from noon Friday through late Friday night.
Allen ISD says if there is a Tornado Warning in place this afternoon, they will ask students to shelter in place and won't let them leave the school building. Parents should monitor the district's information online and on social media.
Once the danger has gone away then they will release students.
Keller ISD says the district is aware of the severe weather in the forecast and is monitoring the situation closely.
"We ask that you exercise patience during drop-off and pick-up times, and be mindful that if our streets are wet, bus routes may be delayed. In Keller ISD, student safety is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation as we all work together to keep students safe," Keller ISD said.
