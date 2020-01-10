North Texas School Districts Prepare for Severe Weather

A strong line of storms headed for North Texas Friday afternoon could affect the drive home and picking up students from school.

NBC 5 Weather Experts say the most active period could be between 3 and 10 p.m. There is a possibility for There's a Flash Flood Watch in effect from noon Friday through late Friday night.

Allen ISD says if there is a Tornado Warning in place this afternoon, they will ask students to shelter in place and won't let them leave the school building. Parents should monitor the district's information online and on social media.

Once the danger has gone away then they will release students.

Keller ISD says the district is aware of the severe weather in the forecast and is monitoring the situation closely.

"We ask that you exercise patience during drop-off and pick-up times, and be mindful that if our streets are wet, bus routes may be delayed. In Keller ISD, student safety is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation as we all work together to keep students safe," Keller ISD said.

#SAFEdragon Notice:

Carroll ISD will be monitoring weather in our area and also those areas where we have students on field trips and at competitions outside of Southlake throughout the day/early evening. We work closely with @SouthlakeDPS to promote safety & protect students. pic.twitter.com/1BzfHzNB4u — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) January 10, 2020

GISD will closely monitor the weather throughout the day tomorrow. School will be in session.



The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and possible changes to the school day schedule based on severe weather concerns will be shared as soon as any decisions are made. — Garland ISD (@gisdnews) January 10, 2020

Did you know that @LewisvilleISD is a @NWSFortWorth StormReady community? We are closely monitoring today's potential for storm activity, by staying weather aware!



Read more about StormReady communities here: https://t.co/EZXwtJY1LD pic.twitter.com/SBxhcZE4Ka — Nolan (@nbrethowr) January 10, 2020

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.