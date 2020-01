Preliminary reports show that lightning caused a large house fire in Burleson Friday night.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Country Vista Circle in Burleson.

Chisholm. Trail FD is also on the scene @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/kAObKA5DP4 — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) January 11, 2020

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof.

So far there's no word on any injuries.