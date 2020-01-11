Denton

Snow Covers Denton County Courthouse

Snow in Denton
NBC 5 News

Snow in Denton, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A day after thunderstorms rumbled through North Texas, the rain turned to big, wet snowflakes and covered Denton's town square.

There have been reports of between two and three inches of snow in Denton.

The ground around the Denton County Courthouse was completely blanketed in snow.

NBC 5's Keisha Burns said the light accumulation won't stick around for long and that the snow fall in North Texas should come to an end before noon.

If you have snow photos, send them to iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload them here.

