Coldest Air of the Season Arrives This Week

Temperatures will be mild this Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s.

A major shift in the jet stream will bring a series of cold fronts to North Texas this week -- the first of which is expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday.

The cold air will be slow to move in. With a north wind, temperatures will start to drop on Tuesday. Areas southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will continue to see mild weather for a few more days.

This won't just be a glancing blow of cold air. It looks like once the colder air arrives in Texas it will stay for several days. The long-range forecast calls for below-normal temperatures well into next week.

For North Texas, this means a stretch of weather with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s and low temperatures in the 20s. The lowest temperature recorded at DFW Airport so far this winter has been 27 degrees. Low temperatures by the end of this week and into next will drop into the low 20s. Lows in the teens for rural areas.

In addition to a blast of cold air, some precipitation is in the forecast this week.

A second cold front will move into North Texas on Wednesday. A cold rain is expected. Wednesday night into Thursday, rain could mix with sleet, especially north of U.S. 380. No accumulation is expected.

Over the weekend another disturbance could bring a slight chance for very light snow. Again, no accumulation.

We are confident in our forecast that cold air will move into North Texas. Computer models are showing some uncertainties in the precipitation outlook, meaning there are likely to be changes in the forecast. Keep checking back!

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.