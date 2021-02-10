Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Thursday because of a Winter Weather Advisory that was expanded and extended Wednesday.

Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will continue across much of North Texas Wednesday evening and into Thursday afternoon. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation is possible and that's expected to impact travel particularly on elevated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

The Dallas Independent School District took to Twitter to say it is monitoring weather conditions but even if it's unsafe for travel students will be 100% virtual.

Dallas ISD is closely monitoring the weather conditions. If roads become unsafe for travel tomorrow, we will not close schools but will be 100 percent virtual for all students and staff. Stay tuned for updates. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, in anticipation of drastically colder weather later this week, Dallas ISD Athletics is canceling all outdoor events Saturday and Monday.

All outdoor athletic events being held on Saturday (2/13) & Monday (2/15) have been canceled. @SportsDayHS @dallasschools pic.twitter.com/m5LorQM32i — Dallas ISD Athletics (@dallasathletics) February 10, 2021

Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD had not posted any updates on social media as of this writing.

DeSoto ISD preemptively closed all campuses and called for virtual learning Thursday.

All staff are expected to carry out their normal duties as assigned remotely and virtually.



All students are asked to participate in classes virtually via Anytime, Anywhere Learning. pic.twitter.com/irY350CPgp — DeSoto ISD (@desotoisdengage) February 11, 2021

Duncanville ISD did not opt for virtual learning and closed school Thursday.

Duncanville ISD will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 11, due to inclement weather. There will be no virtual or in-person classes and district offices will be closed. Stay connected with us on our social media and on our website at https://t.co/MvWdYucxfI. pic.twitter.com/YMx805pbf3 — Duncanville ISD (@DuncanvilleISD) February 10, 2021

Tarleton State University issues a Code Purple and closed all campuses Thursday.

CODE PURPLE: Inclement Weather Notice. All Tarleton locations will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 11th. More info: https://t.co/pW4wk6BsBx pic.twitter.com/ENAoYttUpy — Tarleton State University (@TarletonState) February 11, 2021

All districts that are holding classes Thursday are expected to continue monitoring the weather throughout the day. Should conditions in North Texas deteriorate, early dismissal remains an option.

