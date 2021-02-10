Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Thursday because of a Winter Weather Advisory that was expanded and extended Wednesday.
Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will continue across much of North Texas Wednesday evening and into Thursday afternoon. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation is possible and that's expected to impact travel particularly on elevated roads, bridges, and overpasses.
A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.
The Dallas Independent School District took to Twitter to say it is monitoring weather conditions but even if it's unsafe for travel students will be 100% virtual.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of drastically colder weather later this week, Dallas ISD Athletics is canceling all outdoor events Saturday and Monday.
Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD had not posted any updates on social media as of this writing.
DeSoto ISD preemptively closed all campuses and called for virtual learning Thursday.
Duncanville ISD did not opt for virtual learning and closed school Thursday.
Tarleton State University issues a Code Purple and closed all campuses Thursday.
All districts that are holding classes Thursday are expected to continue monitoring the weather throughout the day. Should conditions in North Texas deteriorate, early dismissal remains an option. Check back and refresh our closings list for updates to school schedules.
See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.