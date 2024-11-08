A major highway leading into downtown Dallas was closed for hours Friday after an overhead sign and its supporting structure fell across multiple lanes.

A witness's video, shared with NBC 5, showed multiple cars damaged or blocked by the fallen structure near MLK Boulevard and northbound Interstate 45.

It's unclear whether a crash caused the sign to fall or if the crash was caused by the fallen sign. Authorities have not released whether severe weather was a factor.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Until the sign is removed and the road is reopened, northbound traffic is being detoured at Lamar Street. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said they hoped to reopen all lanes by a rush hour Friday afternoon.