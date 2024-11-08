traffic

Fallen highway sign closes I-45 NB headed into Downtown Dallas

No injuries have been reported at this time

By Lauren Harper

Courtesy | Sonya Mofor

A major highway leading into downtown Dallas was closed for hours Friday after an overhead sign and its supporting structure fell across multiple lanes.

A witness's video, shared with NBC 5, showed multiple cars damaged or blocked by the fallen structure near MLK Boulevard and northbound Interstate 45.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It's unclear whether a crash caused the sign to fall or if the crash was caused by the fallen sign. Authorities have not released whether severe weather was a factor.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Until the sign is removed and the road is reopened, northbound traffic is being detoured at Lamar Street. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said they hoped to reopen all lanes by a rush hour Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

trafficDallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us