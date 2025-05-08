Child shot in southern Dallas, suspect at large, police say

A child was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the southern part of the city, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers responded around 8:05 p.m. to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Persimmon Road. When they arrived, they found that a child had been shot, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where the child was listed in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Investigators did not immediately release a description of the suspect or details about what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and is being documented under case number 064543-2025.

Police did not say whether they believe the child was targeted or struck unintentionally.