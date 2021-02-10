It's Not Too Late to Protect Your Pipes

North Texans are anticipating extreme freezing temperatures to last over the course of several days. It's a bad mix that could cause water pipes to burst, resulting in costly damage to homes.

Experts say busted pipes are one of the most common and damaging issues seen this time of year.

According to the Institute for Business and Home Safety, over the past decade insurance companies have paid out $4 billion in claims for frozen, burst pipes.

Pipes on a home's exterior walls, especially those facing north, are most at risk.

We compiled some helpful information to help you prepare your home, thanks to tips from the American Red Cross and AdvantaClean, a local home restoration franchise.

TIPS TO PROTECT PIPES

Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. As long as the water's flowing through the pipes, even at just a trickle, means there's less chance of it actually forming into ice. It's a misconception that hot water will take longer to freeze. Experts recommend running water from both the hot and cold taps if you can.

Insulate exposed water lines. You can buy insulated sleeves from the hardware store which slip easily around exposed pipes in the garage, attic, basement, or outside. Pipes located in these areas are more susceptible to freezing.

Seal leaks or cracks around pipes in the bathroom or kitchen. cold air can flood through the tiniest crevices. Insulate or caulk around pipes to keep them from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

Open the cabinet doors below kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow your home's central heating to help keep pipes warm.

If you have outdoor lines like sprinklers, drain them.

Detach your host from outside spouts and bring it inside. See if you can shut off water supply to the hose spout.

Cover your outside spigot. Most home supply stores have hose spout covers you buy but if it's sold out, you can wrap a towel around it for a temporary fix.

IF YOUR PIPES FREEZE