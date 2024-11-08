Dallas

Dallas doctor sued for prescribing ‘gender transition' drugs to Texas minors

'These medical professionals cannot willfully ignore the law and endanger the health of young people.' Attorney General Ken Paxton says

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, speaks with the media after oral arguments were heard by the United States Supreme Court to determine whether the controversial Florida and Texas social media laws, which prohibits platforms from suspending the accounts of political candidates or media publications, can stand on February 26, 2024, in Washington, DC. Their decision has far reaching implications for the role that states can play in regulating the tech industry.
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says he's suing another North Texas doctor for illegally providing 'gender transition' drugs to more than a dozen minors.

In a statement Friday, the AG's office said Senate Bill 14 is a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and prohibits doctors from illegally prescribing 'gender transition' drugs to children.

Paxton said he recently sued a Dallas-area doctor and another doctor in El Paso who provided prohibited medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones to children as young as 12.

Paxton's office did not identify the doctor targeted in his lawsuit.

"Texas has prohibited doctors from prescribing these damaging and unfounded 'gender transition' drugs to children," Attorney General Paxton said. "These medical professionals cannot willfully ignore the law and endanger the health of young people."

Developing scientific evidence strongly suggests that these types of interventions prescribed or performed on minors have damaging and long-term consequences. Additionally, these interventions are experimental, and no proof shows their alleged benefits.

Medical providers who violate Senate Bill 14 are liable for penalties, including having their medical license or authorization to practice medicine revoked by the Texas Medical Board.

It was reported that in this case, the doctor proceeded to knowingly provide the prohibited interventions to minors up until approximately Sep. 25. The Dallas-based doctor allegedly engaged in false and misleading acts to intentionally conceal the illegal conduct by falsifying several medical records, prescriptions, and billing records.

