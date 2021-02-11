winter weather

Traffic Updates: Overnight Sleet Turns North Texas Roads Into ‘Sheets of Ice'

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 3 p.m.

Widespread hazardous travel is expected Thursday morning as thin sheets of ice form on North Texas roads and highways, with at least two people confirmed to have died overnight in Dallas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Thursday due to the possibility of dangerous roads. Click here for the full list of closures.

Dallas County

Two people were killed when a pickup truck veered off Interstate 45 at Lamar Street at about 1 a.m., police confirmed.

A Dallas police dispatcher confirmed to NBC 5 there have been multiple crashes reported overnight, with some involving serious injuries and damage to city vehicles.

Tarrant County

Northbound Interstate 35W was closed at Western Center Boulevard shortly before 3:30 a.m. A MedStar spokesman said the incident involved a fire truck being struck.

There is no word yet on when the highway will reopen.

MedStar said the crash was one of five reported since midnight.

