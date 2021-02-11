3 Killed in Crashes Overnight Wednesday in Dallas

Three people died overnight in crashes in Dallas attributed to inclement weather.

One person died in a multi-vehicle pileup at about 11:15 p.m. on southbound Interstate 45 at Lamar Street, police said.

About two hours later, shortly before 1 a.m., two additional people were killed and a third was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash along Interstate 45 at Illinois Avenue, police said.

Further information about the victims and the specific causes of the crashes was not immediately available.

Dallas police said there were multiple crashes reported overnight, with some involving serious injuries and damage to city vehicles.

Thursday afternoon, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said a deputy working a separate crash escaped injury when a driver crashed into his patrol car.