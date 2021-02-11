Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Arlington Wednesday

Arlington police said a man trying to cross Arkansas Lane at Medlin Drive was struck by a car and died late Wednesday night.

While police said the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the street and not at a crosswalk, they added that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that weather conditions at the time of the crash played a part with poor visibility.

Emergency crews in Arlington said they had responded to a total of 82 crashes between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Most of the crashes have occurred on bridges and overpasses where people are driving too fast for the weather conditions, the spokesman said.

We had a patrol car struck after midnight in 6500 W. I.H. 20 by another motorist due to icy conditions. Thankfully officer was out of the vehicle during impact due to working a separate crash, so no injuries. APD car had minor damage while other car was not drive-able after crash pic.twitter.com/I5YFp6K9Ir — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) February 11, 2021