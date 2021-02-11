Arlington

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Arlington Wednesday

Arlington-police-generic
NBC 5 News

Arlington police said a man trying to cross Arkansas Lane at Medlin Drive was struck by a car and died late Wednesday night.

While police said the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the street and not at a crosswalk, they added that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that weather conditions at the time of the crash played a part with poor visibility.

Emergency crews in Arlington said they had responded to a total of 82 crashes between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Most of the crashes have occurred on bridges and overpasses where people are driving too fast for the weather conditions, the spokesman said.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us