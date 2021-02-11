Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Arlington Wednesday

Arlington police said a man trying to cross Arkansas Lane at Medlin Drive was struck by a car and died late Wednesday night.
While police said the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the street and not at a crosswalk, they added that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that weather conditions at the time of the crash played a part with poor visibility.
Emergency crews in Arlington said they had responded to a total of 82 crashes between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesman said.
Most of the crashes have occurred on bridges and overpasses where people are driving too fast for the weather conditions, the spokesman said.