Today's risk of severe weather features a "high risk" category up toward Wichita Falls, Childress and much of Oklahoma. If that wasn't bad enough, there's also likely to be gridlock on many of the rural roads due to all the storm chasers wanting to take a look. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Thinking About Going Storm Chasing? Forget About It: Today, It's Too Dangerous

Today presents a real concern for widespread severe weather for portions of northwestern Texas and up into Oklahoma.

Several cities are in the "high risk" category including Wichita Falls, Vernon, Childress, Seymour, Snyder, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City.

This is the first "high risk" since 2017. In this area, a tornado outbreak is possible, including the threat for long-track, violent tornadoes.

For North Texas, our risk of severe weather today is highly "conditional." This means storms may or may not develop and become severe. The chance is certainly there, but not all of the necessary ingredients are in place.

The three main ingredients needed for severe weather are instability, moisture and lift. The "lift" is essentially the trigger to get storms to develop. This is the ingredient that is questionable.

However, since our instability is going to be very high, the possibility of seeing severe weather is certainly present this afternoon.

The timing for isolated severe storms in North Texas is this afternoon between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. These storms will be isolated and not for everyone. But, if they develop, they could pose a risk for tornadoes and high winds.

As the storms out west continue to develop during the day and into tonight, they will likely merge into a solid line. This line will likely move into North Texas overnight and is expected to impact DFW Tuesday morning.

Strong winds will be the main concern, along with heavy downpours. It looks like this will impact the morning commute for Tuesday.

After the line clears tomorrow, the pattern looks quiet for several days.

