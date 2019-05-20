What to Expect, Timing for Storms in Dallas-Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

What to Expect, Timing for Storms in Dallas-Fort Worth

Storm chances increase for North Texas between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday

By Grant Johnston

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Thinking About Going Storm Chasing? Forget About It

    Today's risk of severe weather features a "high risk" category up toward Wichita Falls, Childress and much of Oklahoma. If that wasn't bad enough, there's also likely to be gridlock on many of the rural roads due to all the storm chasers wanting to take a look. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Today presents a real concern for widespread severe weather for portions of northwestern Texas and up into Oklahoma.

    Several cities are in the "high risk" category including Wichita Falls, Vernon, Childress, Seymour, Snyder, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City.

    This is the first "high risk" since 2017. In this area, a tornado outbreak is possible, including the threat for long-track, violent tornadoes.

    For North Texas, our risk of severe weather today is highly "conditional." This means storms may or may not develop and become severe. The chance is certainly there, but not all of the necessary ingredients are in place.

    The three main ingredients needed for severe weather are instability, moisture and lift. The "lift" is essentially the trigger to get storms to develop. This is the ingredient that is questionable.

    However, since our instability is going to be very high, the possibility of seeing severe weather is certainly present this afternoon.

    The timing for isolated severe storms in North Texas is this afternoon between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. These storms will be isolated and not for everyone. But, if they develop, they could pose a risk for tornadoes and high winds.

    As the storms out west continue to develop during the day and into tonight, they will likely merge into a solid line. This line will likely move into North Texas overnight and is expected to impact DFW Tuesday morning.

    Strong winds will be the main concern, along with heavy downpours. It looks like this will impact the morning commute for Tuesday.

    After the line clears tomorrow, the pattern looks quiet for several days.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices