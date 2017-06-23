NBC 5 Forecast: Heat Advisory Today | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Forecast: Heat Advisory Today

By Grant Johnston

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for North Texas.  The heat index will be into the dangerous category of 105 to 110.  Relief from the heat will arrive for the weekend though.  A cold front will push into North Texas late tonight and bring a good chance of thunderstorms.  Some storms could produce gusty winds, lightning, and hail during the overnight hours.  Rain could linger until mid-morning Saturday.  Rain chances will be much lower Saturday afternoon.  See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

10-Day Forecast
  • TODAY: Heat Advisory. Sunny, very hot, and humid. High: 99. Heat Index 105-110. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
  • TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.  70% chance.  Low: 70.  Wind: S/N 15 mph.
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High: 82. Wind: N 10 mph.
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.
  • MONDAY: Decreasing clouds during the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Published at 7:42 AM CST on Dec 30, 2014 | Updated 3 hours ago

