NBC 5 Forecast: Heat Advisory Today

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for North Texas. The heat index will be into the dangerous category of 105 to 110. Relief from the heat will arrive for the weekend though. A cold front will push into North Texas late tonight and bring a good chance of thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds, lightning, and hail during the overnight hours. Rain could linger until mid-morning Saturday. Rain chances will be much lower Saturday afternoon. See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

10-Day Forecast