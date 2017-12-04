NBC 5 Forecast: Mild Today, Colder Tomorrow

Today will be the last warm day for awhile. A strong cold front will push into North Texas tonight, providing a rather dramatic drop. The high will be close to 80 today and only in the 50s tomorrow.
Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain today and especially tonight. Some drizzle or light rain is possible during the day while a line of showers (some thunder) is likely tonight. Lingering rain is possible Tuesday morning. Rain totals will be less than 0.25" in DFW.
Latest Video Forecast
- TODAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers or drizzle this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High: 80. Wind: S/SW 15-20 mph.
- TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder with a 50% chance of showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Low: 46. Wind: Shifting N 10-20 mph.
- TUESDAY: 30% chance of lingering showers in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High: 53. Wind: N 15-20 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38. High: 58. Wind: NW/SW 5 mph.
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: N/NW 10 mph.
- FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.
- SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: NW/N 10 mph.
- SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.
- TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: NW/W 10 mph.
Published at 7:42 AM CST on Dec 30, 2014 | Updated 3 hours ago