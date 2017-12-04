NBC 5 Forecast: Mild Today, Colder Tomorrow - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Forecast: Mild Today, Colder Tomorrow

By Grant Johnston

Today will be the last warm day for awhile. A strong cold front will push into North Texas tonight, providing a rather dramatic drop. The high will be close to 80 today and only in the 50s tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain today and especially tonight.  Some drizzle or light rain is possible during the day while a line of showers (some thunder) is likely tonight.  Lingering rain is possible Tuesday morning. Rain totals will be less than 0.25" in DFW.

  • TODAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers or drizzle this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High: 80. Wind: S/SW 15-20 mph.
  • TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder with a 50% chance of showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Low: 46. Wind: Shifting N 10-20 mph.
  • TUESDAY: 30% chance of lingering showers in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High: 53. Wind: N 15-20 mph.
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38. High: 58. Wind: NW/SW 5 mph.
  • THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: N/NW 10 mph.
  • FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.
  • SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: NW/N 10 mph.
  • SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.
  • TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: NW/W 10 mph.

