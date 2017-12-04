NBC 5 Forecast: Mild Today, Colder Tomorrow

Today will be the last warm day for awhile. A strong cold front will push into North Texas tonight, providing a rather dramatic drop. The high will be close to 80 today and only in the 50s tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain today and especially tonight. Some drizzle or light rain is possible during the day while a line of showers (some thunder) is likely tonight. Lingering rain is possible Tuesday morning. Rain totals will be less than 0.25" in DFW.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

TODAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers or drizzle this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High: 80. Wind: S/SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder with a 50% chance of showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Low: 46. Wind: Shifting N 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of lingering showers in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High: 53. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38. High: 58. Wind: NW/SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: N/NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: NW/N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: NW/W 10 mph.