How to Customize Alerts in the NBC DFW App

Our latest app update allows you to select the categories of news alerts you want to get from NBC DFW on your iOS device. We’ve included topics that matter most to you, based on your feedback, and you can find all the alerts in one place.

You can select from News, Traffic, Sports, Consumer, Health or What’s on NBC 5 Alerts.

To personalize your notifications, first check "Allow Notifications” when you download the new app. Click on the NBC 5 logo in the top left corner, then hit the gear icon in the top right corner. On iOS devices, select Alert Settings under Notifications.



The news alert categories will automatically be on if you allowed notifications on your device. Make your selections by toggling the blue button off or on next to each topic.

News alerts will keep you updated on the latest and most urgent stories of the day in Dallas-Fort Worth, the U.S, and the World.

Traffic alerts will keep you in the know about major road closures, crashes and traffic troubles across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sports alerts will bring you everything from the world of sports – look for all the news about the Cowboys, Rangers, Stars or Mavericks.

Consumer alerts will bring you great stories from the NBC 5 Responds team to the latest recalls and scam alerts.

Health alerts will bring you everything from flu and West Nile updates to the latest health breakthroughs.

What’s on NBC 5 will include updates on the big stories you’ll see in our newscasts to the updates on programming changes – if 'Days of Our Lives' is pre-empted and will air overnight, you’ll find out here!

Notice you can also control your weather alerts in the same menu.

Weather Experts gives you messages from our weather team, including the daily forecast information.

NWS Severe Weather Alerts delivers alerts issued by the National Weather Service (such as tornado warnings).

Lighting Alerts are alerts about lightning near you (beneficial for people with pools or golfers).

Precipitation Alerts are the alerts about rain near the location(s) you selected.



If you don’t see these options in the app settings, make sure you have version 5.8 or later on your device.

We hope you enjoy our new app (Download it HERE for iOS)

Updates are coming soon to Android.



Please rate it in the app store and send us your feedback to KXASdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com.

Your comments will help us improve the app experience.