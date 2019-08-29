How's the Weather Shaping Up for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Connection

How's the Weather Shaping Up for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend?

Keep the umbrella handy for the next few days

By Keisha Burns

Published 2 hours ago

    The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking promising for any outdoor plans in North Texas, with a mix of sun and clouds and near seasonal temperatures.

    However, keep the umbrella handy for the next few days.

    A decaying complex of thunderstorms moving south from Oklahoma early Friday may approach the Red River and spread into North Texas during the day. The highest rain chances on Friday will be north and east of Dallas-Fort Worth. The rest of the region will see lower rain chances with highs in the low to mid 90s.

    The weekend will offer a similar theme of sun and clouds with low storm chances during the heat of the day on Saturday. Most will stay dry through Sunday, with highs in the low- to mid-90s.

    If your travel plans take you to the Southeast part of the United States or the Bahamas over the holiday weekend, be advised. Hurricane Dorian is strengthening and may grow into a major hurricane — a Category 3 — at landfall along the Florida coastline, posing a dangerous threat.

    According to the National Hurricane Center, coastal sections of the U.S. Southeast could see anywhere between four to eight inches of rain, with local amounts up to 12 inches.

    Dorian will not have an impact on our weather here in North Texas. But, late summer heat and humidity will continue into much of next week across the region. Look forward to plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s.

