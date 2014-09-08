DFW Skycams

Enjoy the live view of Fort Worth's West 7th from The Stayton at Museum Way in the player above.

Located in the heart of the Cultural District, The Stayton at Museum Way is a new resort-style retirement community minutes away from The Kimbell, The Modern and Sundance Square.

In the 2500 block of Museum Way The Stayton overlooks Fort Worth's new 7th Street Bridge and Montgomery Plaza.

In the player below you'll see the Dallas skyline from Lake Cliff Tower.

The camera gives a clear view of the iconic buildings that make up the Dallas skyline.