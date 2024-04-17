Our next cold front will push into North Texas today, bringing another round of thunderstorms to the region. While the activity will be widely scattered, any storm that does develop could turn severe.

The heat and humidity will combine to generate plenty of instability for thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas included in a Level 2 risk for severe storms.

The main threats associated with these storms are large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

A break in the rain will arrive Friday, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time for the start of the weekend. Rain totals could exceed two inches on Saturday.

Stay tuned and stay weather-aware.

