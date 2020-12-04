Texas High School Football Scores: Dec 3-5

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.
Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A began on Thursday, Nov. 12, while classes 5A and 6A begin their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12. (See playoff results and schedules here.) State Championship games for classes 5A and 6A are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Thursday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)
Allen 59, Denton Braswell 35
Alvin 21, Fort Bend Dulles 10
Baytown Goose Creek 24, Beaumont United 14
Bryan Rudder 28, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Ray 0
Dallas Conrad 24, Dallas Adamson 9
Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
De Soto 62, Waco 6
Donna 16, Brownsville Memorial 7
Eagle Pass 21, Del Rio 0
Edinburg 35, PSJA 21
Ennis 56, Greenville 3
Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 7
FW Polytechnic 30, FW South Hills 19
Fort Bend Austin 28, Alief Elsik 7
Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Sachse 7
Grand Oaks 53, Conroe Oak Ridge 18
Harlingen South 14, Los Fresnos 3
Houston King 63, Humble 0
Houston Memorial 9, Fort Bend Travis 6
Houston Waltrip 25, Sharpstown 6
Katy Paetow 41, Deer Park 20
Killeen Harker Heights 42, Belton 20
Klein Cain 56, Richmond Foster 24
Lancaster 55, Dallas White 3
Laredo United South 52, Laredo Johnson 0
Lubbock Cooper 35, Wichita Falls 0
Lubbock Coronado 35, Amarillo Tascosa 33
Lucas Lovejoy 31, Frisco Liberty 17
Mansfield Timberview 40, Everman 21
Manvel 38, Rosenberg Terry 20
North Forney 43, Royse City 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 35, Leander 21
Richardson Pearce 58, Irving MacArthur 0
SA Jefferson 14, SA Memorial 9
SA Johnson 35, SA Northside Clark 28
SA Madison 34, SA MacArthur 0
SA Northside Stevens 28, SA Northside O'Connor 8
SA Northside Taft 48, SA Northside Holmes 6
Spring Westfield 54, Aldine 0
Friday's Scores
Return Friday for full list of scores.
Saturday's Scores
Return Saturday for full list of scores.