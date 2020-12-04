Texas High School Football Scores: Dec 3-5

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A began on Thursday, Nov. 12, while classes 5A and 6A begin their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12. (See playoff results and schedules here.) State Championship games for classes 5A and 6A are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.

Thursday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Allen 59, Denton Braswell 35

Alvin 21, Fort Bend Dulles 10

Baytown Goose Creek 24, Beaumont United 14

Bryan Rudder 28, Rosenberg Lamar 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Ray 0

Dallas Conrad 24, Dallas Adamson 9

Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit

De Soto 62, Waco 6

Donna 16, Brownsville Memorial 7

Eagle Pass 21, Del Rio 0

Edinburg 35, PSJA 21

Ennis 56, Greenville 3

Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 7

FW Polytechnic 30, FW South Hills 19

Fort Bend Austin 28, Alief Elsik 7

Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Sachse 7

Grand Oaks 53, Conroe Oak Ridge 18

Harlingen South 14, Los Fresnos 3

Houston King 63, Humble 0

Houston Memorial 9, Fort Bend Travis 6

Houston Waltrip 25, Sharpstown 6

Katy Paetow 41, Deer Park 20

Killeen Harker Heights 42, Belton 20

Klein Cain 56, Richmond Foster 24

Lancaster 55, Dallas White 3

Laredo United South 52, Laredo Johnson 0

Lubbock Cooper 35, Wichita Falls 0

Lubbock Coronado 35, Amarillo Tascosa 33

Lucas Lovejoy 31, Frisco Liberty 17

Mansfield Timberview 40, Everman 21

Manvel 38, Rosenberg Terry 20

North Forney 43, Royse City 14

Pflugerville Hendrickson 35, Leander 21

Richardson Pearce 58, Irving MacArthur 0

SA Jefferson 14, SA Memorial 9

SA Johnson 35, SA Northside Clark 28

SA Madison 34, SA MacArthur 0

SA Northside Stevens 28, SA Northside O'Connor 8

SA Northside Taft 48, SA Northside Holmes 6

Spring Westfield 54, Aldine 0

Friday's Scores

Saturday's Scores

