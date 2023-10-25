DeSoto couple hopes to add World Series Win memorabilia to their ‘Rangers Room'

Rangers fans Donna and Chuck Hogard are plotting where to put the memorabilia from post-season play and the World Series.

"We're about to run out of room," Chuck Hogard said looking around. "Technically it's supposed to be an office, but we call it the 'Rangers Room'."

In their three-bedroom home, one room is dedicated to the Rangers. It's filled with photos, signed baseballs, bobbleheads and more.

"These are our rally towels," Donna Hogard said. "He's supposed to say, 'The Rangers are going to the World Series'," she said pointing to a bobblehead in a case.

Donna Hogard became a Rangers fan in college 50 years ago. When she married Chuck, he became one too.

"He's so calm. 'Yay'," Donna Hogard said imitating her husband's cheering. "She wakes up the whole neighborhood when the Rangers are playing," Chuck Hogard said laughing.

"I've been waiting since '73," Donna Hogard pointed out. "That's 50 years!"

Fifty years of waiting for a World Series win.

'I'm so anxious. I'm SO anxious," Donna Hogard said. "My friend keeps texting me, 'So did you have to call an ambulance?' Not this time. Not yet!"