Texas Rangers celebrate first World Series win with estimated 600k at Arlington parade

The Texas Rangers took secured their place among champions this week, winning their first title by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the 2023 World Series.

Texas Rangers fans have waited more than 50 years to see a World Series win in Arlington and to celebrate a championships season -- that experience culminated Friday with a massive parade estimated to have been attended by as many as 600,000 people.

Though lots weren't expected to open until 8 a.m., Arlington Police recommended paradegoers arrive early and fans took that advice to heart, showing up to claim spots overnight and beginning their tailgating well before dawn.

The parade began at about 12:15 p.m. on Cowboys Way just south of Globe Life Field. The route looped clockwise 1.9 miles around Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, traveling north on AT&T Way and then east on Nolan Ryan Expressway and then connecting at East Road to Six Flags. The route continued south on Ballpark Way/Stadium Drive on the east side of Globe Life Field down to Cowboys Way, where it then ended where it began.

2023 Texas Rangers World Series Victory Parade (City of Arlington)

The parade included all current Texas Rangers players along with scores of employees and the team's ownership group. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and the Arlington City Council kicked off the parade along with Arlington police and fire representatives and marching bands from Arlington ISD high schools and the University of Texas at Arlington.

After the parade made its final turn back toward Globe Life Field, fans rushed to fill parking lot B, which had been held open as a standing-room-only area to view the post-parade celebration on the main stage outside the stadium.

Thousands of fans gathered to hear remarks from stadium emcee Chuck Morgan, Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis, general manager Chris Young, manager Bruce Bochy, and several standout players including Nathan Eovaldi, Marcus Semien, ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia and World Series MVP Corey Seager.

The Arlington Fire Department said Friday afternoon that they estimated between 500,000 and 600,000 people crowded into the Arlington Entertainment District to attend the World Series Victory Parade.

'A PARADE 51 YEARS IN THE MAKING'

“The Texas Rangers’ World Series victory is a dream five decades in the making,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in a statement. “Mayor Tom Vandergriff went to D.C. and convinced the Washington Senators to become the Texas Rangers and move to what at that time was a small bedroom community in the middle of the Metroplex. The Rangers have stayed with Arlington for 51 years. We’ve helped them build three stadiums here, the community has supported them, the City Councils have supported them, and the Rangers have reciprocated year after year with their commitment to the community. This year, they reciprocated with a World Series championship. We want fans to come out to the Entertainment District this Friday and really enjoy the moment, soak it all up and have a great time.”

Ross also spoke to NBC 5's Ben Russell Thursday morning about the Rangers' World Series win and Friday's parade.

"I'm beyond words," Ross said when asked how he felt about the Rangers win. "It is the most exciting thing I have experienced in God knows how long."

"Watching the game last night, we saw the Rangers galvanize this community to bring everybody together," Ross said. "Strangers were hugging strangers, saying, 'I love you.' They're crying ... They're so excited and proud of what the Rangers have done. I see that on a larger scale. I see people coming out and really having a great time celebrating something that has been 51 years in the making."