Watch: Rangers celebrate World Series title with Creed singalong

The American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, also played Creed's music after the Rangers' championship triumph

By Eric Mullin

How did the Texas Rangers celebrate their first World Series championship?

By singing along to some Creed, of course.

The party was on inside the visitors' clubhouse at Chase Field in Phoenix after the Rangers' championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. And at one point during the celebrations, the Rangers sang along to Creed's "Higher" as alcoholic beverages were being sprayed everywhere.

The same song was also played back in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, home of the Mavericks. After the Mavs defeated the Chicago Bulls, the World Series game was put on the jumbotron. "Higher" was blasted inside the arena following the final out.

Creed's music took the Rangers higher than they've ever been before.

During the ALDS, Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed that the club started listening to the multi-platinum rock band before games in order to loosen things up amid an up-and-down second half of the regular season. Creed's music quickly became the club's unofficial soundtrack after Heaney's comments, with songs being played at Rangers home games and fans singing along to them.

Creed even made a surprise appearance at Globe Life Field for Game 3 of the ALCS to cheer on the Rangers.

After the Rangers' World Series triumph on Wednesday, the band sent them a congratulatory message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Creed did just announce a North American reunion tour earlier this week. Could they make a special performance at the Rangers' championship parade? Surely the Rangers would welcome that with arms wide open.

