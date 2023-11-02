Here's your excuse note after Texas Rangers victory

Does it feel like it was a short night after crying and clapping for the Texas Rangers in their first-ever victory in the World Series? Have you been losing sleep since 2011 and finally find yourself smiling non-stop because your favorite baseball team is the best in the world?

Well, we're here to help you out if your 'Rangers Fever' is making it impossible for you to concentrate on work in the way of an excuse note.

It reads, "To whom it may concern, Please excuse (fill in your name) from work today and tomorrow. I have come down with 'Rangers Fever'. My eyes are red, my voice is hoarse, my heart is about to burst. I've never felt like this before and will need a few days to recover (if I ever do)."

NBCDFW.com

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Notice the note asks for a couple of days to recover. That covers the day after the victory and the victory parade, which we now know is Friday in Arlington.

Of course, if your boss doesn't have a sense of humor we suggest being dressed and ready for work after handing this note in, just in case NBC 5 can't get you out of your adult responsbilities!