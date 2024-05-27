A teacher is the only survivor of a devastating wrong-way crash that the Texas DPS says killed four people in Parker County on Sunday, including two 9-year-old girls.

Crash investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a Ford F-150 was headed north on Farm-to-Market Road 51 at about 2:18 p.m. when the driver of a Subaru Legacy crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the truck just south of Friendship Road.

The crash killed the driver of the Legacy, identified by the Texas DPS as 29-year-old Kathryn Lain, of Boyd. Three passengers in the truck were also killed, identified by the DPS only as 66-year-old Gregory Daniel Schilb and two 9-year-old girls.

The DPS said the driver of the pickup, 43-year-old Amber Rae Reed, of Springtown, was hospitalized after the crash with serious injuries.

Springtown ISD Superintendent Shane Strickland released a statement Monday saying the two children killed in the crash were 4th graders at Goshen Creek Elementary School and that Reed is also a teacher at the school.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the devastating news of a tragic accident that occurred yesterday on Highway 51. Out of four total fatalities, we lost two precious fourth graders," Strickland said in a statement. "Additionally, one of our beloved Goshen Creek Elementary teachers was severely injured."

Strickland said Reed was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital and is in stable condition but faces a long recovery.

"Our hearts ache for the families of those we lost, for our entire district, and for our community as a whole. We are heartbroken to hear about any life that was lost during this tragedy. Life is so precious and way too short. During this difficult time, we ask that you hold them in your thoughts and prayers," Strickland wrote.

The school district said grief counselors will be available at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Goshen Creek Elementary Library.

"We understand that this news is incredibly devastating, and we want to assure you that we will provide updates to our community as soon as we are able," Strickland wrote. "We encourage everyone to take advantage of these resources, as it provides a safe and supportive environment for all. Please continue to keep everyone in your prayers."

The crash occurred in central Parker County, on a two-lane road about halfway between Springtown and Weatherford about 26 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The DPS said it's not yet known what caused Lain to veer into the northbound lane. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the DPS have provided no further details.