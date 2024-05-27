‘Thought we were going to die': Tornado survivor found shelter with seconds to spare

A man who survived the tornado in Cooke County over the weekend is sharing his harrowing story.



Adam Tarr and his wife Melinda were on their way from Frisco to WinStar World Casino when their phones alerted them to find shelter.

They made it to the travel stop on I-35 at Lone Oak Road in Valley View with about thirty seconds to spare.

A man who made it inside this gas station seconds before an EF-2 tornado hit Valley View returned today. His SUV was tossed from a gas pump to the side of the street.



“It’s wild,” said Tarr. “It’s weird to walk into something and not be there when you walk out.”

Looking back, he knows how close he came to not walking away at all.

“I thought we were going to die, honestly,” said Tarr.

His wife's Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after the tornado passed.

“Then we came out and couldn't find the car, and we came out, and this is where it was,” said Tarr.

They found their SUV in a flooded ditch by the street, far from the gas pump they'd parked at.

Officials say about 300 homes are damaged across Cooke County. The landscape is littered with metal, including cars tossed like toys.

An exit away, help is being found at Valley View’s community center, which has been filled with donations for hours.

Outside, cars were loaded with food, water, and essentials for victims all day. Brooke Barthold is a Valley View Middle School teacher.

“My oldest daughter was friends with the girl who passed, and it’s been rough, and it’s just amazing to see how many people come together to take care of things,” said Barthold.