14-year-old found shot to death near Dallas park, police say

A teenage boy was discovered dead in a breezeway near a park in Dallas Monday morning, police confirmed.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to a welfare check after being notified about an unconscious person lying on the ground in a breezeway in the 4900 block of Mark Trail Way.

Upon arrival, officers with the Dallas Police Department found a 14-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound.

The teenager has not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said there was no suspect information available as of Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

