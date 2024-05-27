Cooke County

Seven victims who died in North Texas tornadoes identified

NBC 5 has learned the victims include three adults and four children, all of whom died near Valley View in Cooke County

By Keenan Willard

For the first time, we have what is believed to be the full picture of the victims killed in this weekend’s deadly North Texas tornadoes.

Investigators say seven people died in the storms, including four children, with all the deaths coming in the Valley View area of Cooke County.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

NBC 5 has now learned the names of all seven of those victims.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

On Monday, family members told NBC 5 that Victor Ortiz was a father and grandfather killed by the storm in Valley View.

At another home in the same neighborhood, Loyd Watson lost his life.

“We’d seen the house was gone,” said neighbor Jesse Helms. “So we started across there because we knew there was three people there.”

Friends said Watson and his two adult sons had been sheltering in their mobile home when the tornado hit.

Seeing the house blown to pieces, neighbors quickly started searching and learned the worst.

“The dad was already gone,” Helms said. “Nothing we could do for him unfortunately.”

Watson was found dead at the scene, and his two sons were left hospitalized with serious injuries.

Along with Watson and Ortiz, three members of the Esparza family died in the tornado near Valley View: Laura Esparza and her two children, 15-year-old Miranda and nine-year-old Marco.

A pair of two-year-old and five-year-old siblings also died when they were thrown from a nearby house.

NBC 5 isn’t releasing their names at this time due to their ages.

“My point is, the people are not replaceable, the stuff is,” Helms said. “This stuff can go away, no big deal, we’ll build back. you can’t get the people back.”

Even faced with destroyed homes and buildings, some people caught in the tornado’s track felt lucky.

They knew four families were left torn apart by these storms and would take much longer to heal.

“That was friends of ours, so I mean, it’s hard, all of this is hard,” said Helms. “There’s damage everywhere, this is people’s lives.”

Anyone wishing to support the Ortiz family can contribute to their GoFundMe campaign.

Tornadoes May 26

Get and give help — North Texas tornado recovery

Tornadoes May 26

Governor says deadly storm killed 7, destroyed or damaged 320 buildings, injured 100 people

Tornadoes May 26

NWS survey crews find evidence EF-2, EF-3 tornadoes caused ‘extensive' damage in North Texas

NBC 5 Responds 4 hours ago

How consumers can navigate insurance claims after storms

Tornadoes May 26

Valley View family who rode out storm in stairwell surveys damage Sunday

Tornadoes May 26

Tornado damages 8 homes on Celina block, including 5 belonging to Frisco firefighters

This article tagged under:

Cooke CountyNorth Texassevere weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us