State Rankings 6A-5A: Duncanville Keeps No. 2 Spot in 6A; Denton Ryan, Ennis Sit Atop 5A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Houston King, 47-21 1

2 Duncanville (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 51-3 2

3 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 62-0 3

4 Allen (6-0) W: McKinney, 37-10 4

5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5

6 Cy-Fair (9-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 48-3 6

7 Katy Tompkins (7-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 56-21 7

8 Cypress Bridgeland (9-0) W: Cypress Falls, 41-0 8

9 Cedar Hill (5-1) Idle 9

10 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 63-7 10

11 DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield, 56-7 11

12 Humble Atascocita (4-1) Idle 13

13 Lewisville Marcus (7-0) Idle 14

14 Denton Guyer (6-2) W: McKinney Boyd, 33-21 15

15 Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, forfeit 17

16 Spring (6-0) Idle 18

17 Pearland Dawson (9-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 31-28 (OT) 19

18 Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle 20

19 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17 21

20 Southlake Carroll (5-1) W: Haslet Eaton, 45-30 22

21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) L: Pearland Dawson, 31-28 (OT) 12

22 Converse Judson (5-1) W: Cibolo Steele, 28-16 23

23 SA Johnson (7-0) Idle 24

24 Tomball Memorial (8-0) W: Klein Collins, 49-48 25

25 Euless Trinity (5-1) W: Weatherford, 59-7 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (7-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 63-20 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (6-0) W: Tyler, 49-10 2

3 Lancaster (6-0) W: Dallas Wilson, 60-7 3

4 Cedar Park (6-0) Idle 4

5 Manvel (5-1) Idle 5

6 Lubbock Coronado (8-0) W: Amarillo Caprock, forfeit 6

7 CC Veterans Memorial (7-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 34-17 9

8 Longview (5-2) Idle 7

9 Frisco Lone Star (5-2) W: Frisco Centennial, 49-14 8

10 Richmond Foster (4-1) Idle 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank

1 Ennis (7-0) W: North Forney, 38-14 1

2 Aledo (4-1) W: Mansfield Timberview, 44-28 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) Idle 3

4 Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 49-14 4

5 Texarkana Texas High (8-0) W: Jacksonville, 52-23 6

6 WF Rider (7-1) W: Canyon Randall, 45-14 8

7 Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Navarro, 84-0 10

8 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: Abilene Wylie, 21-15 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco, 38-28 NR

10 Frisco (6-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 38-28 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank

1 FW Nolan (6-0) Idle 1

2 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (6-3) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 28-14 2

3 SA Cornerstone (7-1) Idle 3

4 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 55-21 4

5 Dallas Christian (6-1) Idle 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 13 LW

1 Austin Veritas (6-0) Idle 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (5-1) Idle 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (5-1) Idle 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (10-1) W: Dallas UME Prep, forfeit 4

5 Dallas Lakehill (3-0) W: Rockwall Heritage Christian, 54-8 5