Duncanville Football Gets a ‘D'ville Send Off' Ahead of State Title Game

The Duncanville Panthers (13-1) are once again facing off against Galena Park North Shore (14-1) in the Conference 6A Division I State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

Before winter break officially began Friday, the student body lined the halls of Duncanville High School to give the team a "D'ville-style" send-off.

The district said the send-off began at about 3 p.m. with the football team parading through the halls of the school behind cheerleaders, drill team and the band’s drumline. The football players then walked out to the football field for their final practice before Saturday's big game.

"For the third time in the past four years, the DHS football team is returning to the UIL 6A State Championship game with the singular goal of bringing the state’s top title home to the City of Champions," the district said.

Not only is the title game unfamiliar territory for Duncanville High School, their opponent is also very familiar -- Duncanville faced North Shore in the 2018 and 2019 title games.

Kick-off is at 3 p.m. Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) follows at 7 p.m.; Liberty Hill (13-2) takes on Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) at 11 a.m.