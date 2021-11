2021 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

2021 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Riverside (9-1) vs Big Spring (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium

Lake Worth (8-2) vs Hereford (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon's Lion Stadium

Andrews (4-6) vs Fabens (2-8), 4 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium

Canyon (8-2) vs Springtown (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

Dumas (7-2) vs Decatur (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress' Fair Park Stadium

Fort Stockton (8-2) vs Clint Mountain View (5-5), 8 p.m. Friday at Van Horn's Eagle Stadium

Wichita Falls Hirschi (8-2) vs Pampa (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth's Peoples Bank Stadium

Clint (5-5) vs San Angelo Lake View (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Iraan's Brave Stadium

Region II

Stephenville (10-0) vs Fort Worth Dunbar (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville's Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Dallas Lincoln (5-4) vs Paris (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Paris' Wildcat Stadium

Kennedale (9-1) vs Brownwood (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose's Tiger Stadium

Argyle (9-1) vs Wilmer-Hutchins (3-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Argyle's Eagle Stadium

Melissa (8-2) vs North Dallas (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Melissa's Cardinal Field

Benbrook (6-4) vs Midlothian Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Dallas Carter (7-2) vs Kaufman (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium

Waco La Vega (7-3) vs Fort Worth Western Hills (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Joshua's Owl Stadium

Region III

Kilgore (9-1) vs Huffman-Hargrave (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett's Driskell Stadium

Stafford (6-4) vs Houston Furr (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stafford's Municipal School District Stadium

Vidor (8-1) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble's Turner Stadium

Houston Wheatley (7-3) vs Brazosport (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport's Hopper Field

Houston North Forest (7-3) vs West Columbia (5-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2) vs Palestine (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Willis' Yates Stadium

El Campo (9-1) vs Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Campo's Ricebird Stadium

Lindale (6-4) vs Lumberton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogodches' Bryce Stadium

Region IV

Austin LBJ (10-0) vs La Vernia (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin's Matador Stadium

Rio Grande City Grulla (4-4) vs Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alice's Memorial Stadium

Boerne (7-2) vs Canyon Lake (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wimberley's Texan Stadium

Corpus Christi Miller (7-3) vs Hidalgo (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Corpus Christi Calallen (9-1) vs Zapata (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Somerset (8-2) vs Fredericksburg (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Pieper Warrior Stadium

La Feria (7-1) vs Beeville Jones (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

Lampasas (5-5) vs Pleasanton (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Kerrville's Antler Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Sweetwater (7-3) vs Borger (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Pirate Stadium

Aubrey (9-1) vs Bridgeport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown's Porcupine Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (7-3) vs Monahans (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium

Iowa Park (5-4) vs Van Alstyne (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Chisholm Trail Ranger Stadium

Graham (6-3) vs Sanger (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium

Seminole (5-5) vs Snyder (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Celina (8-1) vs Mineral Wells (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denton's Bronco Stadium

Midland Greenwood (5-4) vs Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Plainview's Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Region II

Glen Rose (9-1) vs Nevada Community (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-5) vs Canton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana's Hawk Stadium

Quinlan Ford (10-0) vs Godley (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bedford's Pennington Field

Brownsboro (5-5) vs Pittsburg (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville's Bobcat Stadium

Van (10-0) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview's Pirate Stadium

Sunnyvale (5-5) vs Ferris (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Gilmer (9-1) vs Mexia (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium

Hillsboro (6-4) vs Caddo Mills (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

Region III

China Spring (10-0) vs Madisonville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan's Green Stadium

Sealy (7-3) vs Silsbee (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aldine's Thorne Stadium

Carthage (9-0) vs Gatesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field

Hamshire-Fannett (7-3) vs Sweeny (3-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alief's Crump Stadium

West Orange-Stark (8-1) vs LaMarque (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

Jasper (5-4) vs Waco Connally (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse's Wildcat Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs Orangefield (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora's Wildcat Stadium

Salado (7-3) vs Rusk (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium

Region IV

Cuero (9-1) vs San Antonio YMLA (1-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cuero's Gobbler Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (9-1) vs Hondo (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at La Vernia's Bear Stadium

Wimberley (8-2) vs Navasota (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Devine (8-2) vs Ingleside (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Carrizo Springs (10-0) vs Port Isabel (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Wildcat Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (7-2) vs Smithville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor's Taylor Stadium

Sinton (9-1) vs Bandera (6-4), 7;30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton's Indian Stadium

LaGrange (6-4) vs Manor New Tech (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylor's Taylor Stadium