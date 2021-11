2021 Class 5A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

2021 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Chapin (8-2) vs Amarillo Caprock (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso's McKee Stadium

Mansfield Summit (7-3) vs Azle (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Lubbock Coronado (6-4) vs El Paso Bel Air (2-8), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

White Settlement Brewer (8-2) vs Midlothian (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Brewer Bear Stadium

Justin Northwest (7-3) vs Burleson Centennial (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Justin's Northwest ISD Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (8-2) vs El Paso El Dorado (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Colleyville Heritage (9-1) vs Abilene Cooper (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium

El Paso Del Valle (7-3) vs Amarillo (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Conquest Stadium

Region II

Denton Ryan (9-1) vs Dallas White (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton's Collins Stadium

Magnolia West (9-1) vs Tyler (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Magnolia's Mustang Stadium

Lancaster (9-1) vs Frisco Reedy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lancaster's Humphrey Tiger Stadium

Longview (7-3) vs Magnolia (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Highland Park (9-1) vs New Caney (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at University Park's Highlander Stadium

Dallas Wilson (8-2) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas' Forrester Field

College Station (10-0) vs McKinney North (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station's Cougar Field

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs Dallas Adams (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco's Ford Center

Region III

Friendswood (8-2) vs Angleton (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Friendswood's Winston Stadium

Buda Johnson (9-1) vs Cedar Park (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda's Shelton Stadium

Katy Paetow (9-1) vs Galveston Ball (5-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Katy's Legacy Stadium

Manor (8-2) vs Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Manor's Mustang Stadium

Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) vs San Antonio Veterans Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

Manvel (8-2) vs Beaumont United (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvin's Memorial Stadium

Dripping Springs (10-0) vs Georgetown (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dripping Springs' Tiger Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (8-2) vs Fort Bend Hightower (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur's Memorial Stadium

Region IV

San Antonio Highlands (6-4) vs Eagle Pass Winn (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

McAllen Rowe (7-3) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen's Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Southwest Legacy (9-1) vs San Antonio Brackenridge (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy's Southwest Legacy Stadium

Gregory-Portland (7-3) vs McAllen (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland's Akins Wildcat Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-1) vs Brownsville Veterans Memorial (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs San Antonio Kennedy (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Southwest Dragon Stadium

McAllen Memorial (9-1) vs Victoria West (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at McAllen's Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Lanier (8-2) vs San Antonio Southside (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Canutillo (9-1) vs El Paso Jefferson (6-4), 8 p.m. Friday at Canutillo's Lowenberg Stadium

Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3) vs Canyon Randall (5-5), 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth's Clark Stadium

El Paso Andress (8-2) vs El Paso Ysleta (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at El Paso's Sepkowitz Stadium

Wichita Falls Rider (9-1) vs Carrollton Creekview (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (9-1) vs Fort Worth Southwest (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Pirate Stadium

El Paso Austin (7-3) vs El Paso Parkland (3-7), 8 p.m. Thursday at El Paso's McKee Stadium

Grapevine (8-2) vs Wichita Falls (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium

Clint Horizon (5-5) vs El Paso Burges (7-3), 8 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Mustang Stadium

Region II

Aledo (10-0) vs Dallas Hillcrest (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium

Forney (7-3) vs Frisco Liberty (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney's City Bank Stadium

South Oak Cliff (8-1) vs Everman (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Kincaide Stadium

Frisco (9-1) vs Royse City (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Ford Center

Lovejoy (9-1) vs Crandall (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas' Leopard Stadium

Mesquite Poteet (8-2) vs Burleson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium

Ennis (10-0) vs Denison (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ennis' Lion Memorial Stadium

Mansfield Timberview (6-4) vs Dallas Kimball (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield's Anderson Stadium

Region III

Texarkana Texas (9-0) vs Fulshear (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana's Tiger Stadium

Texas City (9-1) vs Houston Sterling (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texas City's Stingaree Stadium

Montgomery (10-0) vs Nacogdoches (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Montgomery's Montgomery ISD Stadium

Galena Park (8-2) vs Port Neches-Groves (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium

Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) vs Barbers Hill (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land's Hall Stadium

College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs Mount Pleasant (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station's Tiger Stadium

Crosby (8-2) vs Houston Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crosby's Cougar Stadium

Marshall (7-3) vs Bryan Rudder (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium

Region IV

Leander Rouse (9-1) vs Austin Travis (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander's Bible Stadium

Mission Sharyland (8-2) vs Floresville (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mission's Thompson Stadium

Liberty Hill (8-2) vs Bastrop (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill's Panther Stadium

Boerne Champion (8-2) vs Mercedes (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Boerne's Boerne ISD Stadium

Alamo Heights (10-0) vs Edcouch-Elsa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights' Orem Stadium

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs Leander Glenn (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin's House Park Stadium

Mission Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs Medina Valley (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Donna's LaPrade Stadium

Brenham (7-3) vs Marble Falls (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham's Cub Stadium