2021 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Franklin (8-2) vs Odessa Permian (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Cougar Stadium

Euless Trinity (9-1) vs Keller (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bedford's Pennington Field

Allen (8-2) vs Lewisville Hebron (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (9-1) vs South Grand Prairie (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson's Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Midland Legacy (8-1) vs El Paso Pebble Hills (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium

Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs North Crowley (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake's Dragon Stadium

Lewisville (9-1) vs McKinney Boyd (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville's Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (8-2) vs Irving Nimitz (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Sachse (7-3) vs Mesquite (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Garland's Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Duncanville (8-1) vs Belton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (8-2) vs Spring (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (8-2) vs Cypress Woods (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium

Rockwall (8-2) vs North Garland (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs DeSoto (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

Spring Westfield (10-0) vs Conroe (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Ranch (6-3) vs Klein Oak (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Jersey Village (10-0) vs Houston Westside (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium

Katy Tompkins (9-1) vs Fort Bend Travis (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (9-1) vs Pasadena Dobie (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium

Pearland (7-3) vs Clear Springs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland's The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-2) vs Cy-Fair (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) vs Katy Seven Lakes (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Land's Hall Stadium

Deer Park (8-2) vs Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park's Abshire Stadium

Dickinson (8-2) vs Alief Taylor (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson's Vitanza Stadium

Region IV

Round Rock (9-1) vs Austin Bowie (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock's Dragon Stadium

Smithson Valley (8-2) vs San Antonio Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch's Ranger Stadium

San Antonio Brennan (10-0) vs Laredo United (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium

Mission (7-3) vs Los Fresnos (6-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Hidalgo's Pate Stadium

Lake Travis (8-2) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Travis' Cavalier Stadium

San Antonio Reagan (7-3) vs San Antonio East Central (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

Laredo United South (7-3) vs San Antonio Harlan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo's United ISD Student Activity Center

Harlingen (7-3) vs Edinburg (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

El Paso Eastlake (9-1) vs San Angelo Central (4-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

Weatherford (7-3) vs Trophy Club Nelson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium

Denton Guyer (9-1) vs Flower Mound (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Collins Stadium

Dallas Jesuit (9-1) vs Arlington (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas' Postell Stadium

Abilene (7-3) vs El Paso Eastwood (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

Haslet Eaton (8-2) vs Saginaw Boswell (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Justin's Northwest ISD Stadium

Flower Mound Marcus (8-2) vs Prosper (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Flower Mound's Marauder Stadium

Grand Prairie (6-4) vs Richardson Berkner (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie's Gopher Bowl

Region II

Garland (10-0) vs Tyler Legacy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland's Williams Stadium

Cedar Hill (6-4) vs Bryan (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill's Longhorn Stadium

The Woodlands College Park (7-3) vs Aldine Nimitz (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Collins (6-4) vs Cypress Bridgeland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein's Memorial Stadium

Rockwall-Heath (9-1) vs Garland Naaman Forest (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Temple (8-2) vs Waxahachie (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium

Spring Dekaney (5-5) vs Willis (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Park (9-1) vs Tomball (7-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Houston Stratford (9-1) vs Houston Westbury (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs Fort Bend Clements (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium

Houston King (8-2) vs South Houston (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (8-2) vs Clear Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony's Freedom Field

Houston Heights (4-6) vs Houston Memorial (6-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Bush (5-5) vs Katy Cinco Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium

Channelview (6-4) vs Humble Summer Creek (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview's Maddry Memorial Stadium

Clear Falls (9-1) vs Pearland Dawson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster's Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs San Marcos (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin's Monroe Stadium

Cibolo Steele (10-0) vs San Antonio Brandeis (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Schertz's Lehnhoff Stadium

San Antonio Taft (8-2) vs Del Rio (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium

Edinburg Vela (10-0) vs San Benito (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs Hutto (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium

San Antonio Johnson (10-0) vs New Braunfels (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Eagle Pass (7-3) vs San Antonio Marshall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday Eagle Pass' Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen South (10-0) vs PSJA North (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium