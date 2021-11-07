High School Football

2021 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Regional results will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights

NBC 5 News

2021 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I
El Paso Franklin (8-2) vs Odessa Permian (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Cougar Stadium
Euless Trinity (9-1) vs Keller (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bedford's Pennington Field
Allen (8-2) vs Lewisville Hebron (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Richardson Lake Highlands (9-1) vs South Grand Prairie (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson's Wildcat-Ram Stadium
Midland Legacy (8-1) vs El Paso Pebble Hills (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium
Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs North Crowley (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake's Dragon Stadium
Lewisville (9-1) vs McKinney Boyd (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville's Goldsmith Stadium
Arlington Martin (8-2) vs Irving Nimitz (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium

Region II
Sachse (7-3) vs Mesquite (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Garland's Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Duncanville (8-1) vs Belton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium
The Woodlands (8-2) vs Spring (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium
Klein Cain (8-2) vs Cypress Woods (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium
Rockwall (8-2) vs North Garland (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs DeSoto (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium
Spring Westfield (10-0) vs Conroe (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Ranch (6-3) vs Klein Oak (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III
Jersey Village (10-0) vs Houston Westside (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium
Katy Tompkins (9-1) vs Fort Bend Travis (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (9-1) vs Pasadena Dobie (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium
Pearland (7-3) vs Clear Springs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland's The Rig
Houston Lamar (8-2) vs Cy-Fair (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) vs Katy Seven Lakes (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Land's Hall Stadium
Deer Park (8-2) vs Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park's Abshire Stadium
Dickinson (8-2) vs Alief Taylor (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson's Vitanza Stadium

Region IV
Round Rock (9-1) vs Austin Bowie (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock's Dragon Stadium
Smithson Valley (8-2) vs San Antonio Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch's Ranger Stadium
San Antonio Brennan (10-0) vs Laredo United (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium
Mission (7-3) vs Los Fresnos (6-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Hidalgo's Pate Stadium
Lake Travis (8-2) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Travis' Cavalier Stadium
San Antonio Reagan (7-3) vs San Antonio East Central (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium
Laredo United South (7-3) vs San Antonio Harlan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo's United ISD Student Activity Center
Harlingen (7-3) vs Edinburg (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I
El Paso Eastlake (9-1) vs San Angelo Central (4-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center
Weatherford (7-3) vs Trophy Club Nelson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium
Denton Guyer (9-1) vs Flower Mound (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Collins Stadium
Dallas Jesuit (9-1) vs Arlington (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas' Postell Stadium
Abilene (7-3) vs El Paso Eastwood (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
Haslet Eaton (8-2) vs Saginaw Boswell (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Justin's Northwest ISD Stadium
Flower Mound Marcus (8-2) vs Prosper (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Flower Mound's Marauder Stadium
Grand Prairie (6-4) vs Richardson Berkner (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie's Gopher Bowl

Region II
Garland (10-0) vs Tyler Legacy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland's Williams Stadium
Cedar Hill (6-4) vs Bryan (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill's Longhorn Stadium
The Woodlands College Park (7-3) vs Aldine Nimitz (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium
Klein Collins (6-4) vs Cypress Bridgeland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein's Memorial Stadium
Rockwall-Heath (9-1) vs Garland Naaman Forest (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Temple (8-2) vs Waxahachie (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium
Spring Dekaney (5-5) vs Willis (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Park (9-1) vs Tomball (7-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III
Houston Stratford (9-1) vs Houston Westbury (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Tully Stadium
Katy (10-0) vs Fort Bend Clements (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium
Houston King (8-2) vs South Houston (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (8-2) vs Clear Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony's Freedom Field
Houston Heights (4-6) vs Houston Memorial (6-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Bush (5-5) vs Katy Cinco Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium
Channelview (6-4) vs Humble Summer Creek (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview's Maddry Memorial Stadium
Clear Falls (9-1) vs Pearland Dawson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster's Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV
Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs San Marcos (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin's Monroe Stadium
Cibolo Steele (10-0) vs San Antonio Brandeis (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Schertz's Lehnhoff Stadium
San Antonio Taft (8-2) vs Del Rio (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium
Edinburg Vela (10-0) vs San Benito (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium
Austin Westlake (10-0) vs Hutto (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium
San Antonio Johnson (10-0) vs New Braunfels (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
Eagle Pass (7-3) vs San Antonio Marshall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday Eagle Pass' Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium
Harlingen South (10-0) vs PSJA North (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium

