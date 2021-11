2021 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Valley vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Claude

Spur vs. Meadow, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Borden County vs. Knox City, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Springlake-Earth vs. Happy, 7 p.m. Thursday at Anton

Region II

Van Horn vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rankin

Hermleigh vs. Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Colorado City

Westbrook vs. Ira, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado City

Rankin at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garden City

Region III

Saint Jo vs. Leverett's Chapel, 7 p.m. Friday at Prairiland

Blum vs. Coolidge, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coolidge

Abbott vs. Avalon, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Avalon

Union Hill vs. Newcastle, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista

Region IV

May vs. Irion County, 7 p.m. Thursday at Robert Lee

Jonesboro vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Thursday at Fredericksburg

Medina vs. Lometa, 8 p.m. Thursday at Fredericksburg

Water Valley vs. Gorman, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bronte

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Follett vs. Wildorado, 7 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Anton vs. Sands, 7 p.m. Friday at Sands

Klondike vs. Whitharral, 8 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Groom vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lefors

Region II

Balmorhea vs. Blackwell, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Motley County vs. Rule, 7 p.m. Friday at Guthrie

Benjamin vs. Jayton, 7 p.m. Thursday at Knox City

Loraine vs. Sanderson, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Region III

Throckmorton vs. Fannindel, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Springtown

Strawn vs. Morgan, TBA

Cranfills Gap vs. Gordon, 7 p.m. Thursday at Dublin

Gold-Burg vs. Lueders-Avoca, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson

Region IV

Oakwood vs. Mount Calm, 7 p.m. Thursday at Oakwood

Blanket vs. Cherokee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Zephyr

Richland Springs vs. Sidney, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zephyr

Oglesby vs. Calvert, 7 p.m. Thursday at Oglesby