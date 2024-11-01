On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, Texas voters will decide several statewide and local political races and cast their ballots for U.S. President. You can watch complete coverage and analysis of results with NBC 5's Decision 2024 special starting early on election night. Scroll down for the evening's schedule.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT FOR THE NOV. 5 ELECTION?

The presidential race is at the top of the ballot for all North Texans, followed by the U.S. Senate showdown. Other races include congressional seats, the state legislature, statewide and local offices, and local ballot propositions.

Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County



HOW LONG ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1, and hours vary by polling site and county.

On Election Day, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

Find more information, including hours and locations in our guide on how to vote.

WHEN WILL RESULTS COME IN?

Counties will begin to share results shortly after the polls close on election night.

Results for statewide races, including the U.S. Senate race in Texas, will not be released until after polls close in the far western part of the state in the Mountain time zone, including El Paso. That region is an hour behind North Texas.

We will provide a link to our main election coverage on Election Day. That article will include links to all races and our live coverage, which will be streaming throughout the night. Check back for the link.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH 'DECISION 2024' COVERAGE

NBC 5 and NBC News will bring you nonstop coverage of the election results on TV, streaming and online starting early in the evening on Nov. 5 and into the morning on Nov. 6.

Programming can be found over-the-air on NBC 5. You can also watch special extended local programming on the "NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers can also stream live.

See the table below for a guide to our programming options on Election Night:

TIME NBC 5 OVER-THE-AIR NBC 5 Streaming, Website & App 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC 5 First at 4 NBC 5 First at 4 5 p.m. to 5:30p NBC 5 News at 5 p.m. NBC 5 News at 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) NBC 5 News at 6 p.m. 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) NBC 5 News: Decision 2024 (Local Coverage) 10 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. 10:35 p.m. to 5 a.m. Election Night: Decision 2024 (National) Election Night: Decision 2024 (National)

