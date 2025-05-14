Unlawful arrest lawsuit thrown out in case of Dallas man mistaken for felony suspect

A Dallas man says he plans to appeal after his lawsuit for excessive force against multiple DPD officers and the city was thrown out.

Silvester Hayes sued after he was taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers who thought he was a felony suspect with the same name.

NBC 5 spoke with Hayes about why he says he still needs justice.

“I was terrified,” said Hayes. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Bodycam video shows the October 2021 traffic stop of Silvester Hayes, who was pulled over by Dallas officers after failing to signal while turning left.

Hayes can be seen giving officers his license and registration, and within minutes, the situation escalates, with officers pulling Hayes from the car.

After a struggle, Hayes is taken to the ground, asking officers why he was being handcuffed.

The video later showed one officer scanning Hayes’s license before telling another officer, “It may not be him.”

An officer then explains to Hayes that another man named Silvester Hayes was wanted for a felony.

This Silvester Hayes was still charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon and spent days in jail.

As a result of the stop, Hayes said he tore his rotator cuff and lost his job as a security guard.

“I pretty much lost everything, from my car, place to stay, everything,” said Hayes.

Hayes sued multiple officers involved in the traffic stop and the city of Dallas, claiming excessive force and unlawful arrest.

“I really wanted justice, you know, for what they’ve done to me, and for someone to be held accountable,” said Hayes.

Last month, a judge threw out the lawsuit.

The court cited Hayes’s resistance to officers, the fact that he had a weapon, and that during the stop, the officers believed he was wanted for a felony.

“The court concludes that the force the officers employed was neither clearly excessive nor clearly unreasonable,” a judge ruled.

A lawyer unaffiliated with the case said lawsuits like the one Hayes filed face a very high standard to be successful.

“It is very difficult to hold a municipality or a police officer liable for actions that they committed in the course and scope of their duties and their responsibilities,” said former prosecutor Quentin Brogdon.

Today, Hayes is a mentor and football coach in South Oak Cliff.

He said he was disappointed by the court’s decision and planned to file an appeal.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, but the video showed that the officers used excessive force against me,” said Hayes. “Hopefully, we can get justice in the future.”

NBC 5 reached out to the city of Dallas for a response to Hayes’s claims and the suit being thrown out. The city says it doesn’t comment on litigation.