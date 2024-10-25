Central Dallas County House race bellwether for statewide issues

A key election in the heart of Dallas County will tell Texans a lot about important issues in the State of Texas ahead of the next legislative session.

House District 108 is a very competitive district centered around the Park Cities. Incumbent Republican Morgan Meyer is trying to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Elizabeth Ginsberg. Meyer defeated Ginsberg two years ago. This race is one of the few rematches across the state.

The election may hold the keys to statewide education policy. Governor Abbott said earlier this year he believes he has 76 votes to pass the 75 vote threshold to pass a new law allowing parents to use public school dollars on private and home schools. Rep. Meyers supported the school choice voucher plan last year when it had a few billion more dollars attached to it for public schools.

“This district hates extremism and Representative Meyer may have been a different person ten years ago when he was elected. Today he votes with the most extreme policies," said Ginsberg.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Ginsberg opposes the voucher plan, fearing it could eventually skyrocket in costs like a similar law in Arizona. She also hopes there will be a reaction to the state's strict abortion law, which became reality after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Incumbent Rep. Meyer supports the state's abortion laws.

“We are a community that believes that big government should mind its own business, to stay out of our most personal decisions," said Ginsberg on NBC 5's Lone Star Politics Sunday morning program. Rep. Meyer did not return a request to come on the show to talk about his positions and the campaign.

While Texas has maybe the strictest anti-abortion law in the country, lawmakers have been whittling down abortion access for years without a major revolt from voters. Ginsberg told NBC 5 the situation has become so extreme, with several high-profile cases of mothers in life-or-death situations, that voters will respond this year.

"I will tell you this is a district that has a lot of medical professionals in it. Medical professionals understand that the Texas legislature is in that examining room with them," said Ginsberg.

At a campaign stop this week, Meyer defended his work in the Texas legislature. He has the support of Governor Greg Abbott and former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison.

Last session he was one of the authors of the historic $18 billion property tax relief package passed after several special sessions. If reelected he told a crowd in the district Wednesday, he expects to lower the property tax burden even more next year.

He also supports Governor Abbott's effort to put more resources on the border to try to prevent people from crossing into Texas illegally.

“We get stuff done. We pass legislation. We secure your border. We lower your taxes. We protect your family. That’s our job," said Rep. Meyer.

When Meyer was first elected, Dallas County was evenly split in the delegation to the state legislature: half were Republicans, half were Democrats. Now, there are ten Democrats representing Dallas County in Austin and only two Republicans left: he and Rep. Angie Chen Button, R - Richardson.

“Here in Dallas County, there are two of us left. We have to continue to fight hard and continue to deliver on policies the governor made clear," said Rep. Meyer.

Both candidates have a good amount of campaign donations left to spend. Rep. Meyer has a tad more with $202,000. Ginsberg has $165,000 on hand to spend in the final days of the election.

The district is one of the wealthiest areas in the state. Abortion, border security, public school funding, and property taxes are all issues on the ballot in the race.