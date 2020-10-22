109-Year-Old Casts Ballot in Tarrant County

Not even a pandemic could stop a 109-year-old Tarrant County woman from casting her ballot.

Earline Hart Andrews is one of the oldest registered voters in Texas, and she wasn’t about to sit out this election.

Thursday afternoon, Andrews arrived with several family members to cast her ballot at Dan Echols Center in North Richland Hills.

“I vote every year,” she said. “If I have to be carried to the polls I get to vote.”

Born in east Texas in 1910, before women could vote, Andrews graduated college in 1931 then taught sixth-grade in Tyler for more than 40 years, a lifelong educator who hasn't stopped teaching.

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races

“It’s one thing to read about something, it’s one thing to hear about something but it’s better to be on the spot where the something is happening,” Andrews said.

An eternal optimist, even in a pandemic, Andrews said she never considered staying home this election.

“People should realize how extremely important it is to vote. We think one little vote might not make a difference, but it makes a lot of difference,” she said.

Andrews turns 110 years old on Oct. 28.

