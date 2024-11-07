Mountain lion spotted in Frisco, near Lake Lewisville, TPWD says

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirms a mountain lion was spotted in Frisco, near Lake Lewisville.

The lion was recorded on security camera footage and reported to the state parks department on Nov. 4. TPWD is monitoring the area and residents are asked to report any sightings to the local wildlife biologist, Rachel Richter.

"It is likely that this mountain lion is just passing through and will not stay in the area for an extended period of time," Frisco police said in a news release.

In 2020, several sightings of mountain lions were reported in Collin and Dallas counties, including an incident in Rowlett where a mountain lion was recorded on a trail camera. Biologists said at the time that they suspected the mountain lion was most likely a transient juvenile male just passing through as it searched for a "home range, a place where it can establish itself."

The parks department previously said mountain lions are more common in the Trans-Pecos area, west of the Pecos River in far West Texas, but can be found throughout the state.

Mountain lions are crepuscular, generally appearing around twilight, and are shy and elusive and rarely create conflict with people. Experts said seeing a mountain lion is unusual, and seeing it a second time is even more so.

Attacks on people are extremely rare, with fewer than 30 confirmed fatal mountain lion attacks on people in North America in the last 100 years. There are no records of a confirmed fatal attack on a person by a wild mountain lion in Texas.

When living in areas with possible mountain lion activity, TPWD recommends residents do not allow children and small pets to play outside unsupervised. The department offered tips in the event someone encounters a mountain lion:

Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

Do NOT approach the lion

Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

Do NOT run.

Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Mountain lions are known by many names, including cougars, pumas, panthers, painters, and catamounts. TPWD describes the cats as large and slender, with a small head and a noticeably long tail. Its fur is a light, tawny brown color, which can appear gray or almost black, depending on light conditions. The mountain lion's body can be up to 4 feet in length, with a tail 2-3 feet long. They can be as tall as two and a half feet and weigh between 70 and 170 pounds.

Additional information about mountain lions in Texas can be found here.