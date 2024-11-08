A suspect in connection to a deadly shooting this summer has been apprehended and charged with murder after fleeing Texas, police say.

On June 6, 2024, at 10:03 p.m., Arlington police responded to reports of gunfire heard outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Once on scene, officers found Marquis Holliman, 39, lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting originated from a verbal altercation between Holliman and a female neighbor.

According to police, when Holliman shoved the involved female, another neighbor stepped in. Shots were heard from the apartment shortly after. Police did not disclose the relationship between Kelly and Holliman.

Authorities say they received tips through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County indicating a person named "Mike Mike," or Robert Kelly, was the shooter. Additional witness testimony said Kelly had a firearm in his waistband moments before the shooting.

According to Arlington PD, investigations found that Kelly frequently stayed in the apartment where the shooting took place. Ammo matching shell casings found at the scene were also discovered at the apartment and were believed to belong to Kelly.

Detectives say they attempted to locate and speak with Kelly but learned he had fled Arlington shortly after the shooting.

U.S. Marshals located Kelly Thursday and executed a search warrant obtained by the Arlington Police Department in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder.

It appears Kelly is no longer in custody at the Shreveport City Jail and is expected to be extradited to Texas.

It's unclear where his case is in the legal process or if he has acquired legal representation at this time.