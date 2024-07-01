88-year-old Dallas woman still missing after several weeks, Silver Alert canceled

Authorities have discontinued a Silver Alert issued for an 88-year-old North Texas woman who mysteriously went missing in early June and has not been seen for nearly a month.

The Dallas Police Department said on Monday that officers and detectives will continue to search for Myrtle Polk, who was reported missing by her family on Monday, June 10.

Polk was last seen in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail on Saturday, June 8, according to detectives, driving a 2004 Black Lexus ES 330 with Texas license plate BV7-K204.

Dallas police said they communicated with the Texas Department of Public Safety every day to keep the Silver Alert for Polk going. However, since there were no updates on Polk's location, the department decided to end the Silver Alert.

Polk, a retired teacher and active church member, is revered by her loved ones as a South Oak Cliff community pillar. Her son, Philip Polk, said he knew something was wrong when his mother never showed up to their church, Exciting Singing Hills Baptist Church, on Sunday, June 9.

“It is definitely out of character for my mom to drive anywhere at night,” Polk told NBC 5 last month. “So that was an indication we thought something might not be right.”

Polk's son said his mom has early signs of dementia, and he believed she may have gotten confused or disoriented at the time of her disappearance.

Polk is "still listed as a critical missing" person, and the search for her is still active, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

